Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty Disgust Fans With Uncomfortable PDA

Nicki Minaj has fans on social media cringing over a livestream she posted with her husband, Kenneth Petty. Filming herself appearing to sit on his lap, she asks if her fans would love her if "they really knew" her. When The Neighborhood Talk reposted the clip, users expressed their discomfort in the comments section.

"I hate when she talk like that! Please miss talk regular," one fan wrote. Another added: "It’s sad how the new barbs weren’t even born yet! Some were in diapers when we was rocking w/ the old Nicki! It’s ok for us to not rock w/ her now. I’m a retired barb! Idgaf how you new barbs feel!" Others came to Petty's defense. "I honestly feel like kenneth is misunderstood!!" one said. "Yall hate him for no reason when he ain’t even touch ol gorl."

Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty During N.Y. Fashion Week

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty attend the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)

Minaj and Petty's relationship recently made headlines during the rapper's feud with Megan Thee Stallion. Megan had seemingly referenced Petty being a registered sex offender in her song, "Hiss." The move sparked several rants from Minaj on social media and an official response on the track, "Big Foot." Check out Minaj's latest stream with Petty on Instagram below.

Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty Go Live

Minaj is currently traveling on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour in promotion of her latest project. She made the first stop in Oakland, California, earlier this month, and will be hitting Las Vegas, Nevada, next on Friday. She'll continue performing across the globe over the next several months before wrapping up in Belgium in July. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj on HotNewHipHop.

