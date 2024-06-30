Camila Cabello Pays Tribute To Nicki Minaj's Iconic Prague Video

We wonder what Nicki Minaj thinks of artists like Camila Cabello's admiration, and we already know the singer's a big rap fan.

Camila Cabello is riding the high from her new album C,XOXO, and making sure to pay homage to some previous female legends in the process. Moreover, she recently posted a video of herself walking to her private plane at night. "This is how a bad b***h travels from Denmark to Glastonbury. You b***hes can't even spell Glastonbury," the singer remarked in the clip while spinning around as she made her way closer to the aircraft. This, of course, is a reference to and a full-blown recreation of an iconic Nicki Minaj video in which she basically does the exact same thing and makes the exact same statement, but from London to Prague.

Furthermore, we know that Camila Cabello is a big rap fan, so this tribute to Nicki Minaj isn't really a surprising or confusing gesture. After all, Drake haters everywhere conceded that his new collabs with Cabello on C,XOXO are certified summer smashes, even if not everyone's on board with that. Regardless, there are also appearances on this new album from the City Girls (JT and Yung Miami), Playboi Carti, and Lil Nas X, so there's plenty of hip-hop representation on here. Some fans might raise an eyebrow at this given the Cuban native's history with alleged racism and the inevitable discourse of a pop-rap crossover's potential exploitation, but it's clear that this is an act of appreciation more than anything else.

Read More: Drake Sends Thank You Message To Camilla Cabello After Their Collab

Camila Cabello's Nicki Minaj Homage

Regardless of where you fall on that debate, there's another debacle that you might disagree with Camila Cabello on as well depending on your view. She recently commented on the battle between her collaborator Drake and Kendrick Lamar, lamenting the constant beef and proposing that they bury the hatchet. "Drake is such a delight," the 27-year-old shared. "It’s so frustrating to see people talk about someone you know in a negative way. You’re like, ‘Dang, if only you guys could just have dinner or something.’"