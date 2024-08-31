Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Gets Dragged For Using Slur During Livestream

The Barbz are not happy.

Nicki Minaj's marriage to Kenneth Petty continues to be controversial for various reasons. Regardless, the "FTCU" rapper never hesitates to include him in her chats with the Barbz on TikTok live. Yesterday, for example, the pair appeared on the platform to give viewers some tips on dealing with critics.

"Don't you let anybody or anything steal your motherf*ckin' joy," Nicki declared. While that's solid advice, it's Petty's follow-up that has social media users upset. "That’s right, especially little f****** or f*** boys," he said. Most viewers didn't appreciate his use of the derogatory term and are slamming him for it. Many are also calling Nicki out for failing to correct him, particularly since she has a large LGBTQ+ fanbase.

Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty Receive Backlash For Offensive Livestream Remark

As a result, some are saying that Nicki doesn't really care about her Barbz at all, though this is unconfirmed. It's possible that she didn't hear what he said, or simply didn't want to draw more attention to the offensive comment. Either way, this isn't the first time one of her interactions with fans has gone wrong. Earlier this month, a former Barb filed a lawsuit against Nicki, accusing her of slander. He alleges that she embarrassed him on Instagram Live, accused him of being a paid saboteur, called him a stalker, and more. Reportedly, he's seeking a whopping $5 million in damages for reputational harm, emotional distress, and financial loss.