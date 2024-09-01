Nicki Minaj Almost Named Her Son After Ninja Man Until Her Husband Kenneth Petty Refused

Nicki Minaj's love of the incarcerated Jamaican dancehall artist was not enough to convince her husband Kenneth Petty.

Nicki Minaj's recent Instagram Live session with her husband Kenneth Petty came under heavy fire for its flippant use of a homophobic slur. However, that wasn't everything that they discussed and engaged in during the event, as they also spoke on their family dynamic with their son. For those unaware, the couple welcomed him in September of 2020 and have kept his name and most of his personal life a secret from fans, only referring to him as "Papa Bear." During this recent IG Live, the Trinidadian MC revealed that she wanted to name him after incarcerated Jamaican dancehall icon Ninja Man.

"When I was pregnant, all I did was watch Ninja Man all day," Nicki Minaj explained as Kenneth Petty shook his head at the idea that the name would be a "match." "I think I told you guys I was going to call the baby Ninja. My husband didn’t really want me to call the baby Ninja, but I thought it was dope, you know. I had asked people around me and they said yes. I don’t see anything wrong with it. You know, Ninja."

Nicki Minaj Explains Why She Almost Named Papa Bear "Ninja"

Previously, Nicki Minaj had revealed to Vogue last November that she's a big nickname person, and after shooting down rumors that Papa Bear is named Jacob, she's hinted at the context behind this moniker and what his actual name could be without outright confirming it. "I’ve always been a nickname person," she expressed. "I give everyone I love these nicknames, normally. He actually had a couple nicknames. His first nickname while he was in my stomach was 'Bubba.' When he came out, it just transformed into 'Papa Bear.' I can’t explain it, but when I looked at him, that’s what I thought."