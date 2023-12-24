Nicki Minaj Removed From Kenneth Petty Lawsuit

Jennifer Hough, the woman suing Kenneth Petty over his 1994 attempted rape of her, has amended her petition to remove Nicki Minaj as a defendant. Per Meghann Cuniff, the suit is still proceeding and will prominently feature Minaj. However, Minaj is no longer being considered an active defendant in the suit. Petty spent four years in prison for attempting to rape Hough, who was a minor at the time of the assault. Furthermore, Petty is currently under house arrest. This sentence came after Petty tried to pull up on Offset during a flare-up of the feud between Minaj and Cardi B.

However, Petty's lawyers are still trying to have the entire suit thrown out. “Plaintiff publicly filed the unnecessary sixteen ‘supplemental’ Exhibits with her letter motion, fourteen of which concerned Mr. Petty’s arrest in 1994. Plaintiff and her counsel then gave interviews to the media and made numerous posts on social media concerning the Exhibits and the proposed Second Amended Complaint," Petty's attorney wrote.

Nicki Minaj Gushes About Papa Bear

Meanwhile, Minaj recently appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Furthermore, one of the topics she was the most excited about was the chance to rave about her young son, Papa Bear. "My love was so selfish before he came along," Minaj explained to Colbert. It's a sentiment that Minaj has expressed several times before when discussing how Papa Bear radically changed her outlook on life.

Additionally, Minaj explained how she thinks that next year will be Papa Bear's first true Christmas. Later, Minaj shared some hilarious insights into Papa Bear's growth. "I'm not even joking, I keep on telling people about how strong he is. He is so strong. I could never imagine that a baby could be so strong. If he wants to push me, my body will move. He runs everything, and he's been watching that movie [Boss Baby], so he channels that. He acts like that," Minaj explained.

