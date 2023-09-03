Nicki Minaj’s Husband Claims Alleged Rape Victim Is Trying To Humiliate Him

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty is accused of sexually assaulting Jennifer Hough back in 1994. He previously took a plea deal in the case, but she alleges that he’s been violating it. Hough accuses Petty of attempting to intimidate and harass her, claiming that it’s had a negative impact on her life. Recently, she moved to amend her complaint, adding new evidence to strengthen her case.

The evidence includes various images from around the time of the alleged incident. The photos showcase wounds on Hough’s neck, as well as the knife allegedly used. Petty’s team claims that the evidence was put forth in an attempt to humiliate him to appease Hough’s lawyer. They also say that Hough and her team filing the exhibit publicly and making statements about the photos prove this. They claim that the motion was made in bad faith. Hough’s lawyer Tyrone Blackburn, however, has other ideas.

Kenneth Petty’s Alleged Rape Victim’s Lawyer Claps Back

He claims that Hough has been accused of lying, now gaining the opportunity to prove her case with new evidence. “Now, [Hough] has secured confirming evidence… she is somehow ‘acting in bad faith,’” he explains. “If anything, [Hough] is acting in good faith, as she is solidifying a position that she has had concerning the rape in 1994, which is that she did not ‘lie on that man [Defendant Petty].”

“Petty did not come forward to clear the record when his wife went on her Queen Radio program and accused [Hough] of lying,” Blackburn also adds. “Accused [Hough] of being a white woman, saying ‘white equals right,’ and disgustingly insinuating that Plaintiff is comparable to Carolyn Bryant, the white woman who wrongfully accused Emmett Till.” Hough has also filed a $20 million lawsuit against Petty for allegedly harassing her over the years to recant her allegations. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty.

