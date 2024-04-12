Nicki Minaj Reminds Fans She Doesn't Collaborate With "Nobodies"

Nicki Minaj is reveling in the success of her Pink Friday 2 tour, which just recently made history. The tour has grossed an impressive $34.9 million in only 17 shows, making it the highest-grossing tour by a female rapper of all time. Amid the celebration, Nicki recently hopped on Twitter/X to share a message about her previous collaborations. According to her, she only teams up with the best of the best, so if your favorite artist didn't get a feature, that's their problem.

"Nicki only collaborates with…. Well I guess your faves are ALL nobodies who can’t compete b/c they’ve all gotten the collaboration they requested," she began. "Silly wabbits #GagCity tour has already made history for being the most successful tour by a female rapper in history after only 17 shows. Let’s see where it ranks out of all HIP HOP tours (male or female) when we wrap."

Nicki Minaj Celebrates The Success Of Her Tour

Nicki went on to thank her fans for attending the tour, noting how memorable the experience has been and clapping back at critics. "Thank you to every single supporter. Barbz, I guess they wuz rlly believing the tour wasn’t selling," she wrote. "That’s why yall rlly mad huh? Love. Light. Live. Life. I’ll cherish these moments forever. The energy & beauty the Barbz bring with them. You’d have to rlly be there to understand the level up. We’re just getting started."

Her post arrived after she welcomed JT, BIA, Akbar V, Katie Got Bandz, and Maliibu Miitch onstage in Boston. The group performed "Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)," much to the delight of concertgoers. What do you think of Nicki Minaj's message about her collabs? Do you agree with her or not? Wht about the success of her Pink Friday 2 tour? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

