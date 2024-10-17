Rod Wave Threatens Chris Sails After Spreading Rumors About Wave's Alleged New Flame

Rod Wave Nostalgia Tour - Jacksonville, FL
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 18: Rod Wave performs during his Nostalgia Tour at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on December 18, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
Sails quickly apologized.

Off the release of Rod Wave's new album Last Lap, a lot of fans have questions about his song topics and their relation to his real life... Just don't make too many assumptions about it. That's what popular YouTuber Chris Sails learned when he took to social media to claim that Wave and his child's mother are going through a rough patch right now. Then, Sails questioned why the rapper and singer keeps making sad songs, presumably about this topic, when he allegedly has a new girlfriend. The YouTuber did not offer any confirmation of this, though, so these are still just social media rumors on the gossip train at the end of the day.

Regardless, Rod Wave eventually caught wind of this, and he was understandably not pleased. "Aye Chris sail when we catch u we gone beat tf out u boyyyyy for da f**k of it," he tweeted. "lol jk," the "25" artist followed up. Soon after, Chris Sails returned to TikTok to react to these tweets and apologize to Wave for his presumptions and gossiping. He even started to sing one of his songs to show that he was a big fan, and that he meant no harm with his speculation.

Rod Wave & Chris Sails Clash

Elsewhere, Rod Wave also handled another social media narrative that seemed to propagate at his expense. GloRilla called him out for dropping an album the same day she was. "WHY DF WOULD YOU DROP ON MY DAY IM FINNA TWEAK OUT," she wrote in Wave's Instagram comments section upon the announcement of the aforementioned Last Lap. While this seems to be a joke, a theory bolstered by Glo engaging with his own social media page, some folks interpreted it as legitimate frustration.

Nevertheless, whether or not this is a contentious matter or just a light-hearted one, Rod Wave outsold GloRilla, so maybe she was right to be a little disillusioned. However, numbers don't determine greatness in art. Fans enjoyed both new albums for wildly different reasons, and their crossover audience can get a kick out of both. We'll see if Chris Sails continues to be a fan after this.

