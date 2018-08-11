chris sails
- AnticsChris Sails Kisses College Freshman In YouTube Video, Twitter ReactsChris went around campus asking if people wanted a kissBy Lawrencia Grose
- GramQueen Naija Calls "Cap" On Chris Sails Saying She Keeps Him From SonShe quickly shared her side of the story after he claimed she's trying to keep their son CJ from visiting with him.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsChris Sails Nears Stalker Territory With New Song For Queen NaijaChris Sails says he can love Queen Naija better than Clarence White in a new song teaser.By Alex Zidel
- BeefQueen Naija & Clarence White Targeted By Chris Sails In "Bitter" TiradeAfter criticizing them and their relationship, Sails said he only wants them to be happy.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureChris Sails Hit By A Drunk Driver, Isn't Answering His Phone: ReportWe're praying for Chris Sails as his brother claims that the YouTuber was hit by a drunk driver and is not answering his phone.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureQueen Naija Finds Missing Son Following Ex-Husband Chris Sails' ArrestQueen Naija was able to locate her 5-year-old son CJ after he was reported missing following her ex-husband Chris Sails' arrest for aggravated assault.By Lynn S.
- GossipQueen Naija Searches For Son After Ex Chris Sails Is Arrested For Assault: ReportQueen Naija didn't speak about her ex-husband Chris Sails being arrested, but she did plead for information regarding their son's whereabouts.By Erika Marie
- GramChris Sails In Hospital Following "Really Bad Car Crash"Chris Sails says he's holding up. By Chantilly Post
- RelationshipsChris Brown Blamed For Chris Sails Breakup From Girlfriend SavayBreezy's name is being dragged into some drama.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentParker McKenna's Ex-Boyfriend Chris Sails Arrested For Assaulting Her: ReportThe youtube star got mad over DMs.By Zaynab
- MusicA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Scores A Feature From YouTube Sensation Queen NaijaA Boogie promises to feature a monarch on his next release.By Devin Ch