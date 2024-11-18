Chris Sails' Leaked Sextape Has Twitter Cracking All Sorts Of Inappropriate Jokes

Chris Sails isn't super popular right now.

Chris Sails is someone who has certainly drawn the ire of the internet in the past. Overall, a lot of this is due to his turbulent relationship with Queen Naija, who is generally well-liked. He was accused of cheating on her, and there are a few other scandals that have been publicized over the years. Moreover, he had a brief beef with Rod Wave last month, which ended in some thinly-veiled threats. Ultimately, Sails is someone who finds controversy, and the controversy finds him back.

However, over the weekend, Sails found himself going viral for a completely different reason. The man has created an OnlyFans and on his OnlyFans, he posts a plethora of sex tapes. However, one of these tapes ultimately ended up leaking onto the internet, and fans have had a whole lot to say about it. Overall, a lot of the comments being made can probably be classified as a form of body shaming. Although, because some online don't like him already, they are going all the way in on him.

Chris Sails Has The Internet Upset

This is certainly not the best reason to be going viral. After all, the comments would be hurtful to any man in his position. However, as we all know by now, the internet sure does love to have its fun, regardless of whose expense it might come at. When you are someone who is already disliked by an audience, anything you do will be scrutinized. Whether or not Sails even cares at this point, remains to be seen. As the saying goes: "there is no such thing as bad publicity."

OnlyFans is something that many have resorted to over the past few years. While it was highly stigmatized at first, that is not so much the case anymore. It is normalized in popular culture, and this is why you see more and more personalities delving in for a quick buck.

