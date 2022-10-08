Chris Sails is a YouTube personality who garnered attention due to his relationship with singer Queen Naija. The two started making content years ago and managed to garner a huge fanbase during their time together. However, their relationship ended after infidelity rumors, and the two haven’t reconciled since.

For months after their split, Chris kept his relevance by trolling his ex. He would often make reaction videos regarding her and create songs centered around the issues that existed while they were still together.

While Chris has not spoken about his ex in a while, he’s found another way to go viral on the internet. Recently, he uploaded a video of him asking people questions on a college campus.

A clip was uploaded on social media that showed the 27-year-old asking a young girl, “what body part [does] a man find more attractive on a female?” From there, he kissed her on the mouth. Another video captured him asking a college student if he could kiss her on the cheek or grab her butt– she chose the kiss.

The video has since been taken off YouTube, but social media users are still criticizing him for his actions.

One Twitter user wrote, “There is no reason why Chris Sails should’ve been able to walk on our campus as a 27-year-old man, kissing 17 and 18-year-old students.”

Another added, “next time we see chris sails let’s jump him… nasty ass man.”

Check out some of the other tweets below. What are your thoughts on this situation?

There is no reason why Chris Sails should’ve been able to walk on our campus as a 27 year old man, kissing 17 and 18 year old students🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/NS9kWtGC7i — Mani🖤✨ (@manixxdejanae) October 7, 2022

next time we see chris sails let’s jump him… nasty ass man — Fifi🤍 (@FisayoSuleiman) October 7, 2022

No way that grown man Chris Sails is on campus asking to kiss or grope college students… — Zelle Woods✨ (@itskalak) October 7, 2022

chris sails walking around the uc is killing me — julie🪬 (@julieolaekeji) October 5, 2022

i feel like as a freshman why you kissing chris sails and as chris sails why you walking through the uc to begin w 💀 — 𝓒⛲️. (@chrriisten) October 7, 2022

chris "jeffery dahmer" sails — lashawn’ (@Sheloveshawn_) October 7, 2022