Rod Wave Might Be On His "Last Lap" With This Latest Album

Rod Wave is back with his sixth studio album.

At this point, everyone knows the deal when it comes to what Rod Wave is going to do on an album. From the writing to the themes and the production, the St. Petersburg native has a creative process that he knows his fans will love, no matter how much time he takes in between LPs. In this case, it's been just over a year since Nostalgia was the hot new thing on the block. With Rod Wave now dropping Last Lap this Friday, the singer and rapper has now dropped a project ever year since 2017.

This sixth studio album boasts 23 tracks and includes features from Lil Baby, Rylo Rodriguez, and Lil Yachty. The tracklist is led by "Passport Junkie" and "Fall Fast in Love," both of which were released in September. Last Lap sees Rod Wave features your typical painful love songs as well as songs about his mental health. In addition to that, there are some cuts about losing family and friends, whether that to be prison bars or simply passing away. The title track, for instance, is a dedication to his late uncle and manager Uncle Dee, who lost his life this past summer (via Hypebeast). At points, Rod does come across as unsure about his own life and how all of these tragedies happening around him will affect him in the long term.

Last Lap - Rod Wave

Last Lap Tracklist:

  1. Turtle Race
  2. Last Lap
  3. Apply Pressure
  4. 25
  5. F*** Fame (feat. Lil Yachty & Lil Baby)
  6. Federal Nightmares
  7. Angel With An Attitude
  8. The Best
  9. Never Mind
  10. Mike
  11. Even Love
  12. Waited 2 Late with Wild Rivers
  13. D.A.R.E.
  14. The Mess They Made
  15. Karma
  16. Spaceship
  17. Lost In Love with Be Charlotte
  18. Bachelor
  19. Scared Love
  20. Fall Fast in Love
  21. Passport Junkie
  22. IRan
  23. Jersey Numbers (feat. Rylo Rodriguez)

