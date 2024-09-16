Rod Wave Gears Up For New Tour & Album With "Passport Junkie"

Wave could have his new album out within the next month.

Just yesterday (September 15), Rod Wave's fifth studio album Nostalgia hit streaming platforms. That project went on to serve the Florida native well as it did spend two weeks atop the Billboard Hot 200. The crooner and rapper definitely has a devoted cult following and it's safe to say that they are ready for more music already. Well, they are going to be getting their wish soon because the "Heart On Ice" talent is getting ready to drop LP number six. To build anticipation, Rod Wave is here with "Passport Junkie".

This is potentially the fourth promotional track that will land on Last Lap, as he did drop a newer version of "Numb" in addition to "Lonely". There's also his dream collaboration with Drake that was recently previewed on his social media that is expected to make its way onto the record. But Rod Wave isn't stopping there. He also announced self-titled tour very recently. According to a press release, the 26-year-old artist will be hitting most of the major arenas across the United States. It will start in Arizona on October 19 and go through December 18 and end off near his hometown of St. Petersburg in Fort Lauderdale. Stream "Passport Junkie" and the watch the music video below.

"Passport Junkie" - Rod Wave

Quotable Lyrics: