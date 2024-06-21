Rod Wave Releases Ballad "Lonely" Ahead Of New Unnamed Project

Rod Wave has built quite the committed fan base since he made landfall toward the end of the 2010 decade. With an instantly recognizable take on the R&B genre, the Floridian singer and balladeer was able to rise quite quickly. 2023 was a pretty good year for the veteran, as he put out his fifth studio album, Nostalgia . It featured a healthy number of popular songs, including "Turks & Caicos", featuring 21 Savage , "Great Gatsby", Boyz Don't Cry", and "Fight The Feeling". The project also did well numbers wise, selling 137,000 copies in its first week, which helped it stay at number one on the Billboard Hot 200 two weeks straight. Now, Rod Wave is gearing up for another potential hit record, dropping its second single "Lonely".

Fans we treated to a 2024 version of "Numb", as the original landed on Rod's 2018 tape, Hunger Games 3. Despite sharing the same title, the sound of each one is starkly different. On "Lonely", Rod is delivering his signature melodies and twinkly production, as he passionately sings about a girl he wants to save from toxic men. The YouTube-exclusive single is already seeing tremendous praise from fans, as it is currently number 13 on Trending for music. You can tell that Rod is dealing with more pain and strong feelings on this track and it seems the album will feature more examples just like "Lonely". "This f***ing project hurt so bad, but [I’m going to give] it to y’all", he said on Instagram according to HipHopNMore. There is no clear release date for the album yet, but best believe that fans are readier than ever for it.