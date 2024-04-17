Rod Wave Updates An Older Track With "Numb"

Rod Wave has gone through a little bit of a rough patch in his life. Earlier this month, the Florida rapper and singer was arrested after weapons and/or ammo were found on his person. This arrest was escalated based on the fact that the multi-hyphenate was previously charged with felony battery charges, even though they were dropped. As a felon, you are not allowed to carry weapons. However, Rod was back in the clear after police did some extra digging. It turned out that it was "not accurate," so he was released from his jail cell shortly after being put in handcuffs.

With that messy situation behind him, Rod Wave has been comfortable enough to get back into the recording booth. Case and point, this new single from him called "Numb." This is Rod's first piece of music since his acclaimed 2023 record Nostalgia. However, you are not going to find the song on streaming, as it is only on YouTube as of now.

Listen To "Numb" By Rod Wave

If the "Numb" title looks familiar to you, that is because Rod Wave made a song of the same name in 2018. It landed on just his second project called Hunger Games 3, a point in his career where he will still finding his stride. The "original" version some rough vocal chops that seem unrecognizable today. This 2024 edition features a better listening experience all the way around. On this track, Rod is singing/rapping about people turning on him and getting used to it. He also wrestles with his drug addiction because of it and you can tell Rod feels damaged from it based on his cadence.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "Numb" by Rod Wave? Is this the better version of his 2018 track, why or why not? Where do you rank this song amongst the rest of his entire discography? Do you think he should give the song a wider release? Is Nostalgia still in your rotation? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Rod Wave. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Matter fact, lie, it feels so soothing to me (Never mind)

Okay, moving like the mafia, just me and all my twins (What up?)

Spin through they s*** two times, spin again (Grah)

Spin through they s*** two times, ain't nobody outside

All I really wanna know is who gon' ride? (Grah)

Off a pill, fried

