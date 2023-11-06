Rod Wave Fan Gets Chased Off Stage By Security: Watch

Rod Wave is one of those artists who always has fans wanting more material. The St. Petersburg, Florida native has been riding high ever since the release of his fifth full-length studio album, Nostalgia. The record even stood tall at number one on the Billboard Hot 200 chart for two straight weeks. On top of that, it debuted at the top of the heap, selling 137,000 copies in its first week. It made it the third number-one record of his career as well.

Of course, Rod is now on tour as of October 19. The Nostalgia Tour goes through December 18, where the last three dates are back near his hometown. Over the weekend, he made his most recent stop in Baltimore, Maryland at the CFG Bank Arena. Now, we have witnessed plenty of wild things happen at music shows over this past year. Even though this type of thing happens quite a bit, this fan pulled off the antics and got away unscathed.

Rod Wave Fan Dodges Security

XXL got a hold of a video from No Jumper which shows Rod Wave performing to the crowd. What happens next is quite wild. A fan hops onto the stage with relative ease. He got up behind Rod as he was singing getting the crowd hype it appears. Then, security finally takes action, but they do not capture him. He winds up escaping into the mass of people as he jumps into them.

What are your initial thoughts on this Rod Wave fan running onto the stage and then diving back into the crowd to avoid security? Is this one of the craziest things you have seen happen at a concert this year? Is Rod Wave's Nostalgia the best album of 2023? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Rod Wave, as well as everything else going on around the music world.

