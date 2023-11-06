CJ McCollum Reacts To Ridiculous Photo Choice Following Collapsed Lung Injury

CJ McCollum is a player who has been doing some pretty amazing things for the New Orleans Pelicans. Overall, he is someone who has the ability to change the course of a game. In fact, the Pelicans are off to a hot start this season, largely thanks to McCollum. He has been averaging over 21 points per game and the team is now 4-2. However, he will have to miss some time with the team as he was recently diagnosed with a collapsed lung.

McCollum has suffered this in the past, which made this latest news that much harder for some to swallow. However, he seems to be in good spirits and will be reevaluated in just a couple of days. Needless to say, it is a good thing that they were able to catch this when they did. That being said, one NBA Twitter account used an interesting photo when delivering the news. Below, you can see that McCollum is holding his heart in the picture, where a lung would be. You can see the connection in that.

CJ McCollum Speaks

"This is an insane pic to post with the news," McCollum said on Twitter. His reaction to the tweet was pretty appropriate given the circumstances at play here. Regardless, McCollum will be back on the floor sooner rather than later. Not to mention, the Pelicans have been rolling thanks to performances from him and Zion Williamson. If you are a Pelicans fan, the future is most definitely bright. However, if the team cannot stay healthy, then you may well have quite a few issues trying to sure up some good results this season.

With this latest McCollum news in mind, let us know what you think of the Pelicans' chances, in the comments section below. Do you think they may have a good shot at winning the in-season tournament? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes.

