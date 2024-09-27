Rod Wave Delivers New Single "Fall Fast In Love" Ahead Of Sixth Album

Rod Wave is back with a new single, just a few weeks away from the release of his sixth album.

Florida artist Rod Wave is no stranger to a bad relationship. Much of his music deals with heartbreak, to the point where fans on social media joke about if he's ever been happy before. The 25-year-old crooner/rapper found his lane early in his career, and has yet to find a reason to deviate off course much. That is the case on "Fall Fast In Love," his latest offering. The track is the latest single ahead of his forthcoming album, Last Lap, which arrives on October 11.

The track finds Rod Wave lamenting over a failed relationship. He also talks about his shortcomings as a potential partner, namely the fact that he grows attached too quickly. He's searching for approval from the girl he's singing about, but she's hesitant to reciprocate those feelings. Of course, fans may know that Rod Wave's own personal life has been tumultuous when it comes to relationships. Earlier this year, he had to combat cheating allegations made by his ex-girlfriend. Life seems to imitate Rod's art more often than not, and it has produced very successful results. According to a recent Instagram post, he is the only rapper to have an album go platinum in five consecutive years. His style has also led to a collaboration with Drake, which he teased earlier in September and is now set for an October release. The two of them will surely be singing about their difficult love lives. Stream the latest solo track from Rod Wave below.

Rod Wave - "Fall Fast In Love"

