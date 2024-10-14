Rod Wave Wants To Find Real Love On "25"

Rod Wave might have another number one album incoming with Last Lap. The St. Petersburg, Florida rapper and singer dropped of his sixth studio effort this past weekend after a tandem of singles and a tour announcement. The formula hasn't really changed for the 26-year-old on this project, but it contains some real quality and some slight improvements on his method to some degree. Take for example "25," which sees Rod Wave grapple with a relatable issue that a lot of people his age deal with today. If you are single in today's current dating climate, you may be able to resonate with his message.
Wave deals with feelings of depressing solitude and crippling social anxiety. Those stem from how he's tired of how this generation handles relationships. For those who are unaware, a lot of people in this age range tend to not treat them with as much care as they probably should. Social media is a major factor because it gives everyone the illusion that there could be something better out there. It seems that Rod is having those same problems, as he comes across as a hopeless romantic on "25." He yearns for that true love given where he's at in his life, and he also wonders to himself whether or not he's ever going to find that. The relatability on this one makes it a standout, but it's also his pained vocals and ear-grabbing melody that contribute to us revisiting this one more and more.
Read More: Keyshia Cole Appears To Get Hunxho's Name Tatted On Her Chest And Some Fans Are Disgusted
"25" - Rod Wave
Quotable Lyrics:
Twenty-two, many things to see and do
Twenty-three, lookin' forward to twenty-four
Is it just me or it ain't no love no more?
Twenty-five, what a time to be alive
Am I getting old? Why do I feel tired?
All the same old things, the same old games
Read More: Tia Kemp Held Back During Intense Hospital Screaming Match With Her Ex Following Son's Shooting