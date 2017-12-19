off the dome
- MusicDMX & Snoop Dogg's Verzuz Freestyle Won The NightWhile Snoop and DMX's Verzuz battle was a historical event on its own merit, hearing both emcees going off the dome was truly a stand out moment. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentRemembering Juice WRLD's Art Of FreestylingRest in peace to one of the game's great young freestylers. By Mitch Findlay
- BarsConway & Benny The Butcher Snap During Crazy L.A. Leakers FreestyleConway, Rick Hyde, and Benny The Butcher apply pressure in their new freestyle.By Aron A.
- MusicJuice WRLD Hits Funk Flex With 840 Seconds Of Straight BarsIs Juice WRLD the best freestyler in the game? By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem & Proof Trade Bars In Unreleased Throwback FreestyleTim Westwood shares some never-before-heard bars from Eminem and Proof.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJuice WRLD & Chance The Rapper Unite To Spit Spontaneous BarsChicago stand up. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicSmokepurpp Unleashes A Thirty-Seven Minute Freestyle OdysseySmokepurpp goes off the dome and then some. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJuice WRLD Reveals That He Freestyled His Whole AlbumJuice WRLD worked off the top of the dome on "Death Race For Love."By Aron A.
- MusicYoung Thug Endorses Juice WRLD As "Best Freestyler In The World"Young Thug appreciates Juice WRLD's aptitude for going Off-The-Dome.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Drops A “Free Smooth” Freestyle With The Homies: WatchWatch Lil Uzi Vert spit some off the top rhymes as part of his "Free Smooth" freestyle.By Kevin Goddard
- HNHH TVYung Bans Flexes His Effortless Flow On The Latest HNHH Freestyle SessionYung Bans comes through for the latest HNHH Freestyle Session.By Aron A.
- MusicWatch Kodak Black Spit A Twelve Minute "Project Baby" FreestyleKodak Black goes off the dome for twelve minutes. By Mitch Findlay