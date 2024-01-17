D-Block Europe Go Across The Pond To Recruit Kodak Black For "Still Play Valorant"

It is always cool when talents from different countries bring their respective approaches to a track. Almost always, it leads to bangers, or something new and refreshing. Today it is the first of those two outcomes. The artists that have joined forces this time around are British rap duo D-Block Europe and Florida's Kodak Black.

The name of the track is "Still Play Valorant" and this is not a single. Rather, it is closer to the collective's most recent full-length project, Rolling Stone. With all of the major releases this past weekend, it took some time to get to it. However, we are glad we are able to share it. One of the best parts of this cut is the production hands down.

Listen To "Still Play Valorant" By D-Block Europe And Kodak Black

It is wavy, spacey, and pure melodic trap goodness. If you are into auto-tune you are going to dig this. While it might be a bit of a loose comparison, it shares some similarities to A Boogie wit da Hoodie's 2017 song "Beast Mode" from The Bigger Artist. The whisky, ghostly, and woodwind-like elements add an ethereal vibe to the violent track. D-Block Europe makes a witty reference to the first-person shooting game, Valorant to show their aggressive nature. "Got sticks at home and I still play VALORANT." Check it out for yourself above.

Quotable Lyrics:

Eight car garage, Rolls seats come with massage

She wanna have a ménage

Stick to my rules, this won't be hard

She don't understand what's happenin'

Yeah, I'm rich and I'm arrogant

Three Ms on the crib

