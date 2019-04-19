420
- MusicKid Cudi Teases Wiz Khalifa CollabCudi sends fans into a frenzy about a potential collab with Wiz.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureSha'Carri Richardson Offered $250K To Endorse Vape CompanyA vape company thinks Sha'Carri Richardson would be a perfect ambassador for their cannabis products. By Aron A.
- PoliticsMexico's Top Court Rules In Favor Of Legalizing CannabisResidents 18 and over can apply for a permit to consume and cultivate cannabis for personal use. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureConan O'Brien Gets Stoned With Seth Rogen Mid-InterviewConan O'Brien lights up a joint with Seth Rogen in the middle of their interview. By Aron A.
- AnticsJoe Exotic Is Launching His Own Cannabis LineThe incarcerated "Tiger King" star is on pace to launch the Joe Exotic Cannabis line.By Aron A.
- MusicWiz Khalifa Shows How He's Celebrating 4/20Wiz Khalifa shares his customized plan for 4/20.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureJay-Z Salutes New York For Finally Legalizing MarijuanaNew York steps into the future. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsBuju Banton Lights One Up On "Ganja Man"Buju Banton delivers a brand new banger for 4/20.By Aron A.
- GramSnoop Dogg Reveals His 4/20 PlansSnoop Dogg is going to be smoking, mainly, but trolling is also part of the plan.By Aron A.
- NewsBone Thugs-N-Harmony's "Weed Song" Should Soundtrack Your 4/20Bone Thugs-N-Harmony literally made a song that's meant to soundtrack your 4/20 activities.By Aron A.
- NewsDevin The Dude Dimmed The Lights On "Doobie Ashtray"Devin The Dude's "Doobie Ashtray" is the perfect tune to spark up on one of those quieter 4/20 moments. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentAll The Smoke: Hip Hop’s Capital In The Multibillion Dollar Cannabis IndustryHip-Hop’s claimed its stake in cannabis culture but how has it infiltrated the legal weed economy? B-Real, Wiz Khalifa, Berner, and more detail their journey as cannabis entrepreneurs during the rise of Big Weed corporations. By Aron A.
- SneakersNike SB Dunk High "420" Dropping Soon: PhotosNike SB is coming through with a "420" version of the Dunk High that will appeal to all of the stoners out there.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTravis Scott Allows Kylie Jenner To Personally Tattoo Him During "Branding Ritual"Kylie Jenner is pretty crafty with a laser pointer.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosWiz Khalifa Keeps It G In "Taylor" VisualsGet down with the Taylor gang. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentBen & Jerry's Release 4/20 Marijuana Video Exposing Racial Disparity In AmericaBen and Jerry's is woke. By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentThe Best "Stoner Movies" To Watch During 420Best believe, these are the films you should be watching when 4/20 comes around.By Jibril Yassin
- Entertainment"How High 2" Premieres Today At Exactly 4:20 Amidst A Flurry Of BacklashNot to be a downer on 420 of all days, but the general public is making a stink about "How High 2."By Devin Ch
- Original ContentThe Essential "Wake & Bake Playlist" For All Your 420 NeedsGood morning, let's start 420 off on a loud note.By Devin Ch
- MixtapesBun B & Statik Selektah Drop "TrillStatik" Featuring Big K.R.I.T. & Method ManHouston meets the NorthEast on Bun B's latest piece de resistance.By Devin Ch
- MusicKid Cudi Partners With Postmates For 420-Inspired "Munchies Menu" During CoachellaRound 2 of Coachella for Kid Cudi begins with a case of the munchies.By Devin Ch