Snoop Dogg Celebrates Trippy 4/20 With Jelly Roll For One "Last Dance With Mary Jane"

Snoop Dogg has long moved beyond genre boundaries, bridging rap with rock and country through unexpected collaborations.

His latest effort places him alongside the legacy of Tom Petty. Nearly seven years after Petty’s passing, Snoop and Dr. Dre have revived the spirit of one of his most iconic tracks, reimagining “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” as “Last Dance with Mary Jane.” The song, featured on Snoop’s 2024 album Missionary, blends hip-hop with rock nostalgia, weaving Petty’s original vocals and harmonica into a hypnotic, modern soundscape.

Dr. Dre, who famously helped launch Snoop’s career with 1993’s Doggystyle, received clearance to sample the Heartbreakers’ classic. Petty had reportedly approved the idea before his death, recognizing the potential for the track’s revival. The result is a cross-generational, cross-genre collaboration that feels both reverent and refreshing.

The track opens with Petty’s melancholic line, “Keep movin’ on,” lifted from the original. Then Snoop enters, waxing poetic about his long-standing bond with marijuana.

Snoop Dogg & Jelly Roll's "One Last Dance With Mary Jane"

He recalls his initiation as a child, delivering vivid lines like, “About five years old taking my first puff / It was love at first light, fell in love the first night.” His signature smooth flow wraps around Petty’s hook, enhancing the bittersweet longing in the chorus.

Petty’s voice and harmonica dominate the refrain, repeating the lines: “Last dance with Mary Jane, one more time to kill the pain” and “I feel summer creeping in and I'm tired of this town again.”

The fusion of his vocals with Dre’s polished production creates a bridge between eras — and genres — where two worlds feel naturally aligned.

Jelly Roll adds a soulful presence to the second verse, lending a gritty sincerity to the track. “Seen some things in my life,” he confesses, “saying goodbye to the dangerous side.”

His voice, worn but resolute, contrasts beautifully with Petty’s wistful delivery and Snoop’s laid-back charisma.

The trio debuted the track live on November 26, 2024, during Jelly Roll’s Nashville concert. Snoop’s surprise appearance electrified the audience, turning a tribute into a celebration. Jelly Roll later called it “an honor” in a TikTok comment, showing genuine gratitude for the collaboration.