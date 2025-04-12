Snoop Dogg Shows His Versatility On New ERNEST Single "Gettin' Gone"

Snoop Dogg and ERNEST are stepping into each other's sonic worlds this weekend on the latter's new single, "Gettin' Gone." The Nashville, Tennessee native has a compilation album of sorts coming out on May 9 called Cadillac Sessions. Other country artists Rhys Rutherford, Cody Lohden, and Chandler Walters will also have songs on the record. The album title comes from ERNEST concocting songs for those laid-back cruises out on the open road. As for the origins of "Gettin Gone'," he told PEOPLE that the song was created after meeting the night before a Jelly Roll concert.
ERNEST was like, "Yo, can I show you this new song?'... Like, we were talking about the music, I said, 'I write and do all this stuff. Here's a song I just wrote.' He was like, 'This sh*t cold. I need your number.'" The lead single is really chill blend of their respective genres, and honestly, it's not as outlandish as it may sound. The guitar strings are mellow, and the lyrics perfectly sync up with the energy of the instrumental. "Met a little gypsy, gettin' half tipsy / Asked me if I wanna get stoned / She said "I'm gettin' gone." Snoop does have familial ties in Mississippi so this link up makes even more sense when you think about it. This one of the latest country/rap fusions with the one most recently before this being between BigXthaPlug and Bailey Zimmerman.
ERNEST & Snoop Dogg "Gettin' Gone"
Quotable Lyrics:
Hm, plate full of chicken
Mama's in thе kitchen
Talkin' on the telеphone
Kids outside, while slidin' on the slide
And daddy said, "Leave me alone"
He said, "I'm gettin' gone" (He gone)