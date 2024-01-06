Blueface Still Wants NLE Choppa Fight But Claims Memphis Rapper Is Trying To Back Out

Blueface has continued his pursuit of a boxing match against NLE Choppa, going as far as to post a fake promotional poster on his social media. However, Blue also claimed that Choppa was trying to back out of the fight. Per posts on Instagram, Blue appeared to imply that Choppa was unhappy with the presented fight terms and was trying to dip due to not having the opportunity to "negotiate" his terms. Blue also went after Choppa for being a "Muslim, vegan, and a crip".

However, it was actually Choppa who originally issued the fight challenge. "Let's box @bluefacebleedem 👿. Who can set up celebrity boxing match in Vegas me and him hit me ASAP. He undefeated vs women ion respect a n-gga that put his hands on em anyway!" the Memphis talent wrote on X on January 4. Blueface replied "Finally got one" with a fishing emoji.

Read More: Blueface Calls Matthew Stafford's Wife A "Karen" As Beef Over Rams Game Strippers Incident Continues

Blueface Says Chrisean Jr Looks Like "Charles Barkley"

It's been a busy few weeks for Blue, who has been picking fights with just about everyone. In the run-up to Christmas, Blue reignited his beef with Chrisean Rock. A video emerged of the rapper saying that their child together, Chrisean Jr, looks like "Charles Barkley". Blue then reshared the video to his X page alongside a string of posts expressing his disdain for Rock and her constant presence in his life. However, Blue also appeared to imply that Chrisean Jr was not his son. "That baby looks nothing like me idk why she keep forcing this on me that’s not my child scientifically proven already 🥱," Blue wrote. Minutes later, he reshared the video of him making roasting the child.

Despite these claims, fans were unconvinced about Blue's comments. "Well what was the point of you poppin up to her crib that day claiming your son was at home with no parents?! Now he not your son?" one person noted. Despite repeated claims that he was done with Rock, including later tweeting that he was going to get a restraining order against her, Blue just can't seem to stop using her to stay in the public eye.

Read More: Blueface Says He Had Someone Check Offset: "He Won't Make Another Threat Again"

[via]