ScarLip, FendiDa Rappa, & Dank Demoss Team Up For Confident Single "Big Girls"

Bronx rapper ScarLip has dropped her latest single, "Big Girls," a track featuring rappers FendiDa Rappa and Dank Demoss. The new track, designed in part as a bit of an empowering single, showcases ScarLip's signature aggressive delivery over a beat that blends elements of New York drill and club music.

ScarLip's music tends to take inspiration from drill rappers like the late Pop Smoke or Fivio Foreign. This new one is a bit of a departure in sound for her. "Big Girls" is a track that was clearly written with the club in mind. It has a thumping bass line and a bit of a downtempo sound. The calls of "can all my big ladies come to the front?" at the beginning are very DJ-like. She certainly had a vision in mind. This track could probably find its way in some people's rotations as soon as this weekend.

The song comes with the aforementioned themes of confidence and empowerment, as well as a bit of thirst. ScarLip raps about wanting to "get into a big girl's back." That word choice does not need to be spelled out much to be understood. On the rest of the track, guests FendiDa Rappa, and Dank Demoss match ScarLip's energy. They all deliver some very self-assured bars.

"Big Girls" follows a string of 2025 releases from ScarLip, including her June mixtape Scarred B4 Fame, which featured tracks like "Runaway Love Freestyle" and the Lil Wayne-assisted opener "Pop That." Fans of her music will like this new track, and it will be interesting to see how her career continues to develop. Give "Big Girls" a listen below.

