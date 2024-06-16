ScarLip Blesses Fans With Fiery Flows And Braggadocious Lyrics On "She's Hot"

ScarLip is an artist who has become known for her aggressive-sounding songs that pack a huge punch. Overall, fans have enjoyed the fact that she is bringing a unique flare to women's rap. However, she found herself in the midst of controversy with her fans this past week. After sharing a clip from her music video for "She's Hot," fans called her out for twerking. Some felt like an executive told her she needed to do that, with others feeling as though it was all out of character. In the end, ScarLip apologized and revealed that the twerking concept was her own.
Since then, the song has arrived and it is a banger. Overall, this song is very much in line with Scar's previous work in terms of both style and substance. The bars are fiery and braggadocious and they are delivered in a commanding way that makes you believe everything Scar says. She is a breath of fresh air in the rap world, and songs like these will continue to ingratiate her with fans. Hopefully, those same fans allow ScarLip to execute her artists vision on her terms, and her terms only.
ScarLip Is On Fire
