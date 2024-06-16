ScarLip Blesses Fans With Fiery Flows And Braggadocious Lyrics On "She's Hot"

ScarLip continues her impressive run.

Let us know what you think of this new song from ScarLip, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is one of the best songs from the artist so far? What did you make of the controversy surrounding the music video for this song? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Since then, the song has arrived and it is a banger. Overall, this song is very much in line with Scar's previous work in terms of both style and substance. The bars are fiery and braggadocious and they are delivered in a commanding way that makes you believe everything Scar says. She is a breath of fresh air in the rap world, and songs like these will continue to ingratiate her with fans. Hopefully, those same fans allow ScarLip to execute her artists vision on her terms, and her terms only.

ScarLip is an artist who has become known for her aggressive-sounding songs that pack a huge punch. Overall, fans have enjoyed the fact that she is bringing a unique flare to women's rap. However, she found herself in the midst of controversy with her fans this past week. After sharing a clip from her music video for "She's Hot," fans called her out for twerking . Some felt like an executive told her she needed to do that, with others feeling as though it was all out of character. In the end, ScarLip apologized and revealed that the twerking concept was her own.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.