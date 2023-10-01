Shordie Shordie Addresses Video Of Him Hitting Fan At Recent Concert

Baltimore rapper Shordie Shordie has addressed a video that circulated on social media in which he repeatedly hit a fan throwing gang signs at a recent concert. "That weren't no man, that weren't no female, that was a disrespectful ass n-gga who needed to get slapped, And we, we did that. That's how I go. Out the lips? Slap the lips," the rapper said in an Instagram video.

During the concert, Shordie stopped performing when he spotted the man in the front row throwing up gang signs and waving a red bandana. The visible unimpressed rapper stared down the fan before rocking him with a right hook. As the man fell to the ground, Shordie and a friend could be seen hitting him at least four more times before the man was escorted from the venue by security. After taking a few moments to compose himself, Shordie continued with his concert. However, he took a moment to yell "What I look like, don't ever bang on me," at the man.

Lil Wayne Misses Fan Rush

Other concert shenanigans that thankfully didn't end in violence recently occurred at a Lil Wayne concert. Wayne hilariously missed a fan rushing the stage at a recent concert. The rapper had turned his back to the crowd to light up when the DJ and security responded to a woman trying to get to Wayne. By the time he turned back around and had begun performing, the woman had already been removed. There were no other reported incidents from the concert in Vegas. Last weekend, Wayne performed during halftime of the Raiders-Steelers game.

Social media users both trolled Wayne and praised his team for handling the situation. "N-gga didn’t even notice 💀," one person said. "Wayne is not paying attention tho still the dj was like yoooo get her fast good looking Out DJ 👍🏽," added another while someone else "A+ security for a legend". "I used to have to pull my kid out the toy section at Target like that 😂," joked another.

