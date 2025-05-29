Mo'Nique and her family have gone through their fair share of ups and downs in recent years. Now, however, it looks like they've been able to put their differences aside. In a new series of photos shared by the actress on Instagram yesterday, she's seen surrounded by her family. "GRATEFUL!!!!" she captioned the post simply. "I LOVE US 4REAL!!!"

Her post comes after feuding publicly with her oldest son Shalon for years. During her appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay last year, she suggested that time could heal their damaged bond, which Shalon disagreed with.

“I would like to free her from having to continue telling that lie,” he responded on TikTok. “Faith without work is dead, and neither one of us cares to put forth any effort to reconcile with the other. We are separate as she put it because she doesn’t care to be my mother any more than I care to be her son.”

How Many Kids Does Mo'Nique Have?

Mo'Nique went on to share text messages she exchanged with Shalon in an attempt to defend her parenting. He wasn't a fan of this either, and immediately called her out.

“I guess the intelligent thing to do in assuming your son is having a mental episode is to post personal screenshots that are three years old in an attempt to validate some false narrative as if they are some type of receipt,” he said at the time. “You also invaded the privacy of my daughter’s grandparents by posting your receipts. Neither of you should ever speak on mental health if you thought that that idea was a good one.”