Mo’Nique’s Son On Her Latest Comments: "What If I Would've Went In My Car & Blew My F*cking Brains Out?"

Shalon Jackson has spoken out on his recent feud with Mo’Nique.

Cole Blake
The 35th Annual Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards - Inside

Mo’Nique’s son, Shalon Jackson, has responded to his mother's going off during a recent comedy show. Jackson addressed the comments in an interview posted on TikTok. Mo'Nique had recalled meeting an old woman at an airport and the lady telling her "f*ck that n***a" in reference to her son.

"When you have 1.6 million followers and you win an Academy Award, you told the world that I was a 'n***a,'" Jackson began. "You keep trying to make it about 'f*ck me.' You told the world that I was a 'n***a' and 'f*ck him.' My bills paid on time. My little girl runs to the door when she see hears me put that key in that door. And I'm a 'n***a?' Me and my woman figuring out our relationship everyday but I'm a 'n***a?' My girlfriend's mother and I have a phenomenal relationship but I'm a 'n***a.' I ain't never been in jail, never been in handcuffs but I'm a 'n***a' to the world? And you got Black women holding their phones saying 'Ya, f*ck that little n***a.'"

Mo’Nique Performs In Atlanta

STOCKBRIDGE, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 14: Comedian Mo'Nique performs onstage during The Bridge Comedy Show at Stockbridge Amphitheater on October 14, 2023 in Stockbridge, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

From there, he explained that he suffers from bipolar schizophrenia. He said: "They brought up my mental health. I am diagnosed bipolar schizophrenic without other delusional symptoms. I don't know what the last part means but that's what I've been diagnosed with before. When they brought up me potentially having a 'mental episode,' let's say that's the case. Let's say that I was having a mental episode when they happened. You thought it was an intelligent idea to say 'He's mentally ill. He may be having an episode. Let's post private text messages between us and my husband to the world.'" He concluded: "What if I would've went in my car and blew my f*cking brains out." Check out his full comments below.

Shalon Jackson Fires Back At His Mom

Jackson has been feuding with Mo'Nique since accusing her of not being interested in motherhood when he was a child. Be on the lookout for further updates on Mo’Nique on HotNewHipHop.

