YNW Melly's Retrial Postponed, Judge Grants Motions To Exclude Evidence

YNW Melly's double murder retrial, originally scheduled for February of next year, has been pushed back once again. Broward Circuit Court Judge John Murphy honored the Melly's team's request for an extension earlier this week, allowing them more time to prepare their defense. Jury selection is underway, and opening statements will now begin on March 5, 2024.

In the meantime, the rapper's team will conduct more than a dozen depositions, several of which were canceled this month. The news follows Murphy's decision to partially grant 13 defense motions to exclude evidence, per the Miami Herald. Digital evidence, including text messages sent around the time of the murders, has now been restricted. Murphy will also make decisions on various other motions at a hearing next month.

YNW Melly's Retrial Will Now Begin On March 5, 2024

The news also follows prosecutors' push to have Melly's song lyrics used against him in court. They filed for 55 songs, 18 audio files, 14 YouTube videos, and four album covers to be admitted as evidence in his retrial. This is a hotly debated move fans have also seen in Young Thug's RICO trial. It sparked numerous discussions surrounding creative freedom, with several of the artist's peers and fans speaking out against the judge's decision.

Fat Joe, for example, shared his thoughts with CNN's Gayle King in November, claiming that a majority of his lyrics don't reflect the truth. "I’ve been rapping professionally for 30 years," he explained. "I’ve lied in almost 95 percent of my songs. I’m being honest. I write like I feel that day. I’m just being creative. You couldn’t build a jail high enough for the lyrics I’ve said on songs, which are all untrue. What I am is a family man, the person who gives back to my community all the time, opens businesses in my community." What do you think of YNW Melly's double murder retrial getting pushed back again? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

