The fourth suspect in Young Dolph’s murder case had his first court appearance on Tuesday. Jermarcus Johnson has been indicted on one count of criminal conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The 25-year old is being held on a $300,000 bond.

Johnson’s next court appearance is scheduled for December 16. He is the first and only suspect in Young Dolph’s murder case to receive a bond. Prosecutors believe that Johnson was involved both before and after the killing of the “Get Paid” rapper. “The indictment alleges that he participated in the conspiracy, that he helped Justin Johnson escape afterward, and that he arranged payments to some of the defendants,” courts claim.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 24: Young Dolph attends night three of the STAPLES Center Concert, sponsored by Sprite, during the 2017 BET Experience at Staples Center on June 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Johnson turned himself in to authorities earlier this month, making him the fourth suspect to be charged in Dolph’s murder. Two other suspects, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, were arrested just days after the untimely shooting. According to reports, Justin asked a judge to be transferred from the pre-trial detention facility to the Shelby County Division of Corrections at the Penal Farm in East Memphis due to security, safety concerns, and conditions of confinement.

The 23-year old received some unsettling news regarding his charges on Tuesday. He reportedly released a song on YouTube a few days before his court hearing. A judge then ordered that Johnson be placed in “administrative segregation” while suspending his phone, writing, and visitation privileges.

Earlier this month, a third suspect was indicted in connection with the slain rapper’s death. 43-year old Hernandez Govan was indicted on charges of attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Another suspect, Shundale Barnett, who is currently in custody in Indiana, is accused of acting as an accessory after the shooting death of Young Dolph.

The news comes less than a week after the one-year anniversary of Young Dolph’s death. Check out HNHH for more updates.