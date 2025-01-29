Lil Durk Fan Reveals She Left Her Boyfriend After “Spiritual Awakening” At His Concert

MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox
May 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago rapper Lil Durk throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. Kamil Krzaczynski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According to one woman, Lil Durk was the catalyst for her breakup.

It's been a rough few months for Lil Durk. In October of last year, the Chicago rapper was arrested for alleged murder-for-hire. He remains behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in L.A. and his trial is expected to begin later this year. Despite his ongoing legal woes, however, he did manage to sweep one woman off her feet without even meeting her.

In a clip making its rounds online, the woman reveals that she decided to break up with her boyfriend after seeing the artist open for Drake. According to her, he caught her and her mother's eye right away. When she came back home to her boyfriend that night, she ended up having a dream about Durk. She says this made her realize that there could be better out there for her. At that point, she knew she had to end things with her ex right then and there.

Woman Claims Lil Durk Was The "Catalyst" For Her Breakup

"He is responsible for quite possibly one of the biggest spiritual awakenings of my life. I'm not kidding. About a year ago today, roughly, Drake came to town and Lil Durk opened for him, and I remember Lil Durk came out and my mom was sitting right next to me and she leans over and she was like, 'He looks like he smells good.' And I was like, he really did," she began.

"I woke up the next morning and I was like, 'Yeah you need to pack your stuff, I think it's time to go,'" she continued. "I made this big spiel like, 'I feel like we're just two totally different people.' Which is true, we really had our issues, to be real. But Lil Durk was the catalyst, like to this day, Lil Durk opened my eyes. Point blank period."

