Plies Can’t Stop Thirsting Over Britney Spears: “Look How She Looking At Me!”

Britney Spears is a social media machine, pumping out dancing videos, hot takes, and reflections on her volatile but over-scrutinized personal life. However, despite all the hardship and scandals surrounding her antics and divorce, she at least has one person online that's always by her side. Moreover, with each of the pop star's videos, you can expect and excited and overjoyed response from Plies. He recently re-uploaded a video of her dancing in a purple bikini ensemble, in which she looks straight at the camera. In fact, plenty of fans in the comments section of the rapper's post are convinced that, at this point, the Mississippi native is only doing it for him.

"Don’t Nobody Bother Me Today Ok!!!" Plies hilariously captioned his repost. "I Been Watching This Since Last Night!! My Lil 'Purple Rain'…. Look How She Looking At Me!!!! #Plies #MyLilPurpleRain." We wonder if he will ever stop feeling this way for Britney Spears, as he's kept this up for a while now. While fans find it quite funny, or at least curious, it also represents a welcome shift from how other people perceive her online. Even though some fans call the 41-year-old's actions out due to their concern, many still drag her through the mud regardless.

Plies' Latest Praise Of Britney Spears

Still, for the foreseeable future, Plies will probably never stop proclaiming his love for her. For example, during a recent concert, he even brought out a Britney Spears lookalike to dance with him. "I Thought Brittney Had Popped Up On Me Bih But It Was Tasha!!! [laughing emojis]," the Floridian wrote in his Instagram post about the occasion. "Well Tasha We’ll Turn Your Azz Up Too!!!! That Got Damn Tasha Was Tryin To Get It Together!!!!"

Meanwhile, it's unclear what the future holds for the "Toxic" singer, as there are a lot of moving pieces in her life right now. Regardless of what aspect she tackles next, it's clear that her social media presence is crucial to that discussion. We'll see what other posts get the Fort Myers MC riled up like this. For more news and updates on Britney Spears and Plies, stay logged into HNHH.

