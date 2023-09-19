Britney Spears Takes Another Shot At Her Family On Instagram

It's been a turbulent few months for Britney Spears. Her notorious interaction with the security for NBA star rookie Victor Wembanyama feels like another lifetime with all the drama that's happened since. The most substantial moment was her divorce from husband Sam Asghari which spawned a legal battle that's likely to last for quite a while. Reports emerged afterward that Britney's lawyer and manager were two of the only close associates left in her life because of her strained relationship with family.

Since then, she's taken some increasingly direct shots at her family on social media. Most recently, she compared her relationship with those close to her to a prank video of sorts. She reposted a short clip of some older girls tricking a younger girl by cracking eggs on her face. But it was the singer's response to the video on her story that really got people's attention. "similar things have been done to me so I look at this with different eyes !!! Most of my inner conflict with people is knowing the enemy is right in front of me but I kept them because I loved them !!! I'm extremely sensitive to anybody laughing at someone or bullying in any way !!!" she posted on her story. Check out the seemingly innocuous video below.

Read More: Britney Spears’ “Fling” With Former Housekeeper Disputed

Britney Spears Calls Out Her Family Again

Later on in the post, she seems to tease some public retribution coming soon. "There's so much I've kept private that's gone on with me personally and maybe one day I can let people know ... until then, there's 3 sides to every story !!! Your side, my side, and the truth !!!."

Britney has a new book coming out next month. It seems increasingly likely that there will be details included about her family that they won't appreciate being made public. What do you think of Britney Spears' new story post reacting to a seemingly good-faith prank video? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Pete Davidson Reportedly Interested In Britney Spears, Friends Worry Things Could Become “Toxic”

[Via]