Pete Davidson Reportedly Interested In Britney Spears, Friends Worry Things Could Become “Toxic”

Pete Davidson and his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star, Chase Sui Wonders, recently went their separate ways after nine months together. Of course, breakups are never easy, but the comedian continues to prove that he doesn't take long to bounce back. Prior to his latest failed romance, Davidson spent seven months with Kim Kardashian. He's also been linked to others like Emily Ratajkowski, Ariana Grande, and Kate Beckinsale in recent years. Now that he's back on the market, rumour has it that the New Yorker has his sights set on a pop legend who's significantly older than him – Britney Spears.

"Now that Pete's split from Chase, he'd like to make sweet music with Britney," an insider revealed to Radar Online. "It might not be a pipe dream. After all, she posted one of his goofy Instagram videos last year and admitted it made her laugh." As you may recall, the mother of two admitted to having "no idea" who Davidson and Scott Disick are when reposting their content on her profile.

Britney Spears Previously Admitted to Having "No Idea" Who Pete Davidson Is

Despite The King of Staten Island actor's enthusiasm about Spears, it's been said that his friends have their reservations about his plan. "Pete's a hopeless romantic and loves having a woman on his arm. But he's recently sought treatment again for his mental health issues, and Britney's navigating her own messy breakup," sources noted. "Pals worry neither one of them is in the right headspace to start a new relationship. They're convinced their hooking up would be a recipe for disaster!"

Pete Davidson may be interested in shooting his shot with Britney Spears, but he definitely has some competition. Plies has already been pining after the blonde beauty and her NSFW dancing videos, posting hilarious reactions to the unbelievable antics of his "Hot Cheeto." Read more about that at the link below, and let us know if you think Pete and Britney would make a good couple or not in the comments.

