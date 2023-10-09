Britney Spears Fans Think She Hurt Herself After Another New Instagram Post

Britney Spears's social media posts have become an extensively discussed subject in recent months. She's made it a point to post to her Instagram pretty often which sparked intrigue for a variety of reasons. Some pointed out the purely bizarre nature of some of the videos which often featured Spears dancing in her living room to various songs. Other posts she made featured veiled callouts of various people in her life who have wronged her.

But a few weeks ago she posted multiple videos dancing with a pair of knives, which had fans quickly worried. While Spears claimed that the knives were fake, not all of her followers believed her. According to TMZ, new evidence for fans using that theory has emerged, and quickly faded. Spears posted a new video to Instagram where she was once again dancing, but this time with bandaged fingers. While the knives themselves don't appear in the video the bandage on her fingers seemed to imply to many fans that she had an accident while trying to record a different video. Though she quickly deleted the post in question, it was enough time for fans to develop concern for the singer. Check out the post itself below.

Britney Spears Has Fans Concerned Over Injured Finger

After previous videos, fans were so concerned about Spears that they called in a wellness check on her. She didn't seem too happy about the gesture after police turned up to check on her. Thankfully, they reported that she was ultimately okay though that didn't quell the concerns of many fans.

Britney Spears has a new memoir coming out later this month that could fill fans in on how her life has been through numerous high-profile controversies recently. After the way she called out numerous family members and ex-friends online recently, plenty of people have to be worried about the potentially detrimental content. What do you think of Britney Spears posting and quickly deleting a video that has fans concerned? Let us know in the comment section below.

