News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Its Up There Podcast
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Yak Gotti's Attorney, Doug Weinstein, Alleges Young Thug Risked Prison To Protect His Crew By Declining A "Blind Plea" Like Gunna
In an interview with It's Up There, Doug Weinstein reveals Lil Woody was coerced by the DA and forced to testify under pressure.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
June 21, 2025
464 Views