Young Thug Pays For Fan's Gas After 9-Hour Drive To Concert

If Young Thug doesn't like you, then he will probably send a shady tweet your way. But if he does, and he acknowledges your dedication and passion as a hardcore fan, he might just make it up to you.

That's exactly what happened to one Thugger fan who reportedly drove nine hours to see one of Young Thug's first post-prison performances, although it's unclear exactly which one. From what the fan tweeted, as caught by Our Generation Music on Instagram, it seems like it was presumably the Les Ardentes festival slot in Belgium on July 5.

Nevertheless, it seems like the Atlanta MC and his team made the fan's night after such a long trip. Not just with a great show, but with a special moment. "His team took me backstage to get a pic with him and he paid for my gas. Best night of my life!!" the fan captioned his tweet. The post also included the picture with Thug and a picture of four one hundred U.S. dollar bills. "For the people," Young Stoner Life's IG account commented under the post below.

Young Thug New Album UY SCUTI

This was a very heartening moment to see, especially as many fans online grow more and more impatient for the new Young Thug album, UY SCUTI. We still don't have a firm release date, but we can expect it to drop sometime this summer barring any big delays. In fact, we already experienced one, so hopefully circumstances get better.

Other wholesome Young Thug concert moments are also getting in the way of this album, but we're all here for it if it means more performances. His sons recently joined him onstage at Germany's Splash! festival for a long-awaited "Check" rendition, which was very electric to see.

Of course, none of that really has anything to do with the process behind UY SCUTI. Fans are just fishing for any sort of hint or context that could point us to its eventual release.