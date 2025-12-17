Young Thug Proposes To Mariah The Scientist During Beautiful Moment At His Atlanta Show

BY Alexander Cole 421 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Young Thug &amp; Friends: A Benefit Concert - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 16: Mariah The Scientist and Young Thug attend Young Thug &amp; Friends: A Benefit Concert at State Farm Arena on December 16, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Young Thug stopped his Atlanta benefit concert on Tuesday night so that he could propose to his long-time girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist.

Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist have been through a lot together. Of course, she was the one holding him down during his lengthy YSL trial. She was consistently visiting him, and it was clear that she was in it for the long haul.

Unfortunately, not long after his release, a plethora of jail calls leaked in which he disparaged his girlfriend. However, the two were able to get through it and ultimately stayed together. Now, it appears as though their relationship is stronger than ever.

We say this because on Tuesday night, during Thug's Atlanta benefit concert, he stopped the proceedings to get on one knee. The artist proposed to Mariah The Scientist in what was a truly beautiful moment on stage. There was also a huge projection on the screen, saying "Will You Marry Me?"

Mariah The Scientist was quick to say yes, and the two shared a tender moment on stage while fans cheered them on. It was a nice moment, and one that neither will ever forget.

Read More: Young Thug & Gunna Timeline: YSL Records, RICO Case & Beef

How long have Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist been together?

Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist were first seen together in November of 2021, months before Thugger was eventually arrested on RICO charges. Since coming home, their relationship has been rocky at times, with breakup rumors plaguing the couple. However, their engagement proves that everything else around them is just noise.

For Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist, 2026 should prove to be an interesting year. They can choose to get married and officially tie the knot. Meanwhile, we expect to hear new music from the two artists. Following the release of the recent project, fans have been hoping for more Thugger.

As for Mariah The Scientist, she is one of the biggest names in contemporary R&B right now, and fans are going to want to hear about her relationship through the art. Whatever the case may be, we extend our congratulations to the couple on this amazing occasion.

Read More: Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist Relationship Timeline

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Mariah Scientist Young Thug Dating History Hip Hop News Relationships Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist Relationship Timeline 29.4K
Entertainment: 61st Annual Grammy Awards Relationships Young Thug Proclaims His Love For His Wife Weeks After Mariah The Scientist Drama 14.5K
Young Thug_Mariah The Scientist Relationships Mariah The Scientist, Young Thug, & The 'Ride Or Die' Myth That Eclipses Her Music 5.9K
Syndication: Journal Sentinel Relationships Mariah The Scientist Almost Breaks Down In Tears While Reacting To Young Thug’s Freedom 7.3K
Comments 0