Young Thug Proposes To Mariah The Scientist During Beautiful Moment At His Atlanta Show

Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist have been through a lot together. Of course, she was the one holding him down during his lengthy YSL trial. She was consistently visiting him, and it was clear that she was in it for the long haul.

Unfortunately, not long after his release, a plethora of jail calls leaked in which he disparaged his girlfriend. However, the two were able to get through it and ultimately stayed together. Now, it appears as though their relationship is stronger than ever.

We say this because on Tuesday night, during Thug's Atlanta benefit concert, he stopped the proceedings to get on one knee. The artist proposed to Mariah The Scientist in what was a truly beautiful moment on stage. There was also a huge projection on the screen, saying "Will You Marry Me?"

Mariah The Scientist was quick to say yes, and the two shared a tender moment on stage while fans cheered them on. It was a nice moment, and one that neither will ever forget.

How long have Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist been together?

Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist were first seen together in November of 2021, months before Thugger was eventually arrested on RICO charges. Since coming home, their relationship has been rocky at times, with breakup rumors plaguing the couple. However, their engagement proves that everything else around them is just noise.

For Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist, 2026 should prove to be an interesting year. They can choose to get married and officially tie the knot. Meanwhile, we expect to hear new music from the two artists. Following the release of the recent project, fans have been hoping for more Thugger.