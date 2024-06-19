Nike Air Foamposite One “Dark Neon Royal” Release Date Unveiled

A new Foamposite coming in the fall.

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One "Dark Neon Royal" will be released on September 13th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $240 when they drop.

The Nike Air Foamposite One is making a grand return with its upcoming "Dark Neon Royal" colorway. These sneakers are set to feature a vibrant shade of blue that commands attention. The striking blue upper is complemented by black details, adding depth and contrast to the design. This combination of colors creates a bold and dynamic look, perfect for sneaker enthusiasts and collectors. The "Dark Neon Royal" colorway is a nod to the classic Foamposite aesthetic. The icy blue rubber transparent sole enhances the overall appearance, providing a sleek and modern touch.

