Nike Air Foamposite One “Dark Neon Royal” Release Date Unveiled

Image via Nike
A new Foamposite coming in the fall.

The Nike Air Foamposite One is making a grand return with its upcoming "Dark Neon Royal" colorway. These sneakers are set to feature a vibrant shade of blue that commands attention. The striking blue upper is complemented by black details, adding depth and contrast to the design. This combination of colors creates a bold and dynamic look, perfect for sneaker enthusiasts and collectors. The "Dark Neon Royal" colorway is a nod to the classic Foamposite aesthetic. The icy blue rubber transparent sole enhances the overall appearance, providing a sleek and modern touch.

This transparent sole not only looks great but also offers excellent traction, making the sneakers suitable for various surfaces. The black accents on the tongue, heel, and inner lining tie the design together, ensuring a cohesive and stylish look. Performance-wise, the Nike Air Foamposite One is known for its durability and comfort. The Foamposite material molds to the foot, offering a custom fit over time. This makes the sneakers ideal for both casual wear and athletic activities. As the release date approaches, anticipation is building among fans. The Nike Air Foamposite One "Dark Neon Royal" promises to be a standout addition to any sneaker collection.

"Dark Neon Royal" Nike Air Foamposite One

Image via Nike

The shoes showcase an icy blue rubber sole paired with a matching midsole for a seamless look. Also, the upper features a vibrant blue shell-like material, complemented by black nubuck overlays. Further, a subtle blue Nike Swoosh accents the toebox, and Nike Foamposite branding is prominently displayed on the heel. Overall, these sneakers offer a clean and straightforward design.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One “Dark Neon Royal” will be released on September 13th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $240 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

