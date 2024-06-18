Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low “Oxidized Green” Officially Revealed

Sneakerheads are starting to love this new shade of green from Jordan Brand.

The Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low is set to drop in an exciting new "Oxidized Green" colorway. This pair combines classic elements with a fresh twist, making it a standout in any sneaker collection. The design features a crisp white leather base, providing a clean and versatile foundation. Grey and black overlays add depth and contrast to the sneaker, enhancing its sleek aesthetic. The "Oxidized Green" details are the highlight, appearing on the eyelets, heel tab, and midsole accents. These green touches bring a vibrant and unique flair to the otherwise neutral palette.

This iteration continues that legacy with its high-quality materials and meticulous craftsmanship. The shoe features a supportive midsole and cushioned interior, ensuring comfort for all-day wear. The perforated toe box and mesh tongue offer breathability, making it suitable for both casual and athletic use. This colorway is perfect for those who appreciate subtle pops of color against a classic backdrop. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the release of the "Oxidized Green" Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low. Its blend of heritage design and contemporary style makes it a must-have for any sneaker aficionado.

"Oxidized Green" Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low

The sneakers feature a dark rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of white leather, with grey elephant print overlays. Also, a grey leather Nike Swoosh is on the sides. A black and green strap covers some of the black laces. Finally, green Jordan branding is on the tongues and heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low “Oxidized Green” will be released later this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $145 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

