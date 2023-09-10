Jordan Legacy 312 Low “Sea Glass” Officially Unveiled

The Jordan Legacy 312 Low is a sneaker that seamlessly blends the rich heritage of Jordan Brand with contemporary style. It's a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts for its unique design and comfort, and the upcoming "Sea Glass" colorway is set to make waves in the sneaker world. The "Sea Glass" colorway introduces a refreshing blend of white, grey, and very faint blue tones, evoking the serene essence of coastal landscapes. This fresh combination adds a touch of sophistication to the Legacy 312 Low, making it a versatile choice for various outfits and occasions.

Designed in collaboration with Don C, this shoe pays homage to the iconic Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 3, and Nike Air Alpha Force. Its distinctive features include the signature Air Jordan 3 midsole, the Air Jordan 1-inspired upper, and the Air Alpha Force strap. Comfort is at the forefront of the Legacy 312 Low's design, with responsive cushioning and a supportive fit that ensures you can wear them all day without sacrificing style. In summary, the Jordan Legacy 312 Low in its upcoming "Sea Glass" colorway is a must-have for sneaker lovers.

"Sea Glass" Jordan Legacy 312 Low

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and a clean white midsole. White leather constructs the uppers, with very light blue leather overlays. A light blue strap locks your feet in, and the sneakers feature grey elephant print on the heels. The sides feature a grey Nike Swoosh, and the tongue showcases the Air Jordan Wings logo. Overall, this pair is going to be big and features a clean colorway.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Legacy 312 Low "Sea Glass" will be released at some point during 2023. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $145 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

