Jordan Legacy 312 Low “Sea Glass” Officially Unveiled

A new Jordan Legacy 312 Low is here.

BYBen Atkinson
Jordan Legacy 312 Low “Sea Glass” Officially Unveiled

The Jordan Legacy 312 Low is a sneaker that seamlessly blends the rich heritage of Jordan Brand with contemporary style. It's a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts for its unique design and comfort, and the upcoming "Sea Glass" colorway is set to make waves in the sneaker world. The "Sea Glass" colorway introduces a refreshing blend of white, grey, and very faint blue tones, evoking the serene essence of coastal landscapes. This fresh combination adds a touch of sophistication to the Legacy 312 Low, making it a versatile choice for various outfits and occasions.

Designed in collaboration with Don C, this shoe pays homage to the iconic Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 3, and Nike Air Alpha Force. Its distinctive features include the signature Air Jordan 3 midsole, the Air Jordan 1-inspired upper, and the Air Alpha Force strap. Comfort is at the forefront of the Legacy 312 Low's design, with responsive cushioning and a supportive fit that ensures you can wear them all day without sacrificing style. In summary, the Jordan Legacy 312 Low in its upcoming "Sea Glass" colorway is a must-have for sneaker lovers.

Read More: Air Jordan 5 “Midnight Navy” Gets Detailed Photos

"Sea Glass" Jordan Legacy 312 Low

Jordan Legacy 312 Low

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and a clean white midsole. White leather constructs the uppers, with very light blue leather overlays. A light blue strap locks your feet in, and the sneakers feature grey elephant print on the heels. The sides feature a grey Nike Swoosh, and the tongue showcases the Air Jordan Wings logo. Overall, this pair is going to be big and features a clean colorway.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Legacy 312 Low "Sea Glass" will be released at some point during 2023. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $145 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Sea Glass
Jordan Legacy 312 Low

Read More: Air Jordan 6 “Yellow Ochre” Gets New Photos

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.