Air Jordan 11 Low “Bred” Slated For Next Summer: First Look

By Ben Atkinson
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing
CHONGQING, CHINA - 2020/08/29: Air Jordan logo seen at a store in Chongqing. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
One of the most historic and well-known sneakers is coming back.

The Air Jordan 11 Low is set to make a splash next summer with its release in the iconic "Bred" colorway. This highly anticipated drop brings back a fan-favorite design that combines bold aesthetics with top-tier performance. The "Bred" colorway features a striking black patent leather upper, complemented by a sleek black mesh. The white midsole adds a clean contrast, while the red rubber outsole provides a vibrant pop of color. The Air Jordan 11 Low is renowned for its unique blend of style and comfort. The patent leather upper not only looks stylish but also offers durability and support.

The mesh elements ensure breathability, keeping your feet cool during warm summer days. The cushioned midsole delivers exceptional comfort, making it perfect for both casual wear and athletic activities. This "Bred" edition stays true to the classic Air Jordan heritage, with the iconic Jumpman logo embroidered on the heel and the tongue. The red accents on the outsole and the lining add a touch of flair, enhancing the overall look. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting this release, ready to add another classic to their collections. Mark your calendars for next summer and get ready to secure your pair of Air Jordan 11 Low "Bred."

"Bred" Air Jordan 11 Low

The sneakers feature a sleek black patent leather upper, complemented by black mesh and a clean white midsole. Also, red accents on the outsole and lining provide a striking contrast, enhancing its iconic look. Further, perfect for both style and comfort, this sneaker is a must-have for enthusiasts. Whether on or off the court, the "Bred" colorway of the shoe delivers timeless appeal and unmatched versatility.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 11 Low “Bred” will be released sometime next summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

