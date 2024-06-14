Nike Air Max 1 x HUF "Pink Pow" Officially Unveiled

The third pair has been revealed by Nike.

Nike and HUF are teaming up for an exciting collaboration, introducing the Nike Air Max 1 "Pink Pow" colorway. This fresh release combines a sleek grey base with vibrant pink accents, sure to catch everyone's attention. Crafted from premium suede and leather, the upper offers a stylish and versatile look. The pink details stand out against the neutral backdrop, adding a pop of color to the Nike Swoosh, eyelets, and Air Max branding. The collaboration signifies a fusion of style and innovation, offering a fresh take on a timeless classic.

Featuring signature Air Max cushioning, the midsole is accented with pink detailing, ensuring both comfort and style. The outsole continues the grey and pink theme, providing excellent traction to complete the cohesive design. This collaboration between Nike and HUF brings a modern twist to the classic Air Max 1 silhouette, blending streetwear aesthetics with athletic functionality. Sneaker enthusiasts and HUF fans are eagerly anticipating this release. The Nike Air Max 1 "Pink Pow" is more than just a shoe; it's a statement piece set to drop tomorrow.

"Pink Pow" HUF x Nike Air Max 1

Image via Nike

The shoe boasts a combination of grey and pink rubber on the sole, with a crisp light grey midsole. Also, its upper is crafted from grey mesh with dual-tone grey overlays. Further, adding a vibrant touch, a bold pink Nike Swoosh embellishes the sides. Finally, completing the look are black and pink laces, along with Nike branding on the tongue and heel.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Air Max 1 x HUF "Pink Pow" will be released on June 15th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

