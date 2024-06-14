Air Jordan 13 “Dune Red” Gets Official Images

Get ready for the highly anticipated release of the Air Jordan 13 in the striking "Dune Red" colorway, set to drop this June. Official images have been released, showcasing the sneaker’s unique design and top-tier performance that continues to captivate sneakerheads worldwide. The "Dune Red" edition features a sleek blend of red shades that highlight the silhouette's iconic lines. Crafted with a premium leather upper and suede overlays, this sneaker offers a luxurious feel and rich visual appeal. Engineered with advanced technology, the Air Jordan 13 ensures unmatched comfort and support, whether you're on the court or the street.
The Air Jordan 13 "Dune Red" boasts responsive midsole cushioning for enhanced shock absorption and a rugged rubber outsole for superior grip, delivering peak performance with every step. Also, its bold color scheme and timeless design exude confidence and sophistication, making it a standout choice for any occasion. Sneaker enthusiasts and Jordan aficionados are eagerly awaiting the release of the Air Jordan 13 "Dune Red" this June, keen to add this sought-after pair to their collection.
“Dune Red” Air Jordan 13
The sneakers feature a dune red rubber sole and a white midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of white leather, with terra blush and dune red overlays in leather and suede. Further, white laces and a white tongue are present. Finally, red Jordan branding is on the tongues.
More Photos
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 13 "Dune Red" will be released on June 25th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
