Air Jordan 4 RM Takes On Fan Favorite "Bred" Colorway

The remastered AJ4 is slowly becoming a household sneaker.

The Air Jordan 4 RM will make an impression with its upcoming "Bred" colorway. This updated version of the classic silhouette combines black, grey, and bold red accents for a fresh yet timeless look. The upper, crafted from premium black materials, ensures both durability and style. Vibrant red details create a striking contrast, making the design pop. Exclusive to grade school sizes, this "Bred" edition retains the essence of the iconic Air Jordan 4 while introducing a modern update.

With signature Air cushioning in the heel, the sneaker offers comfort for daily wear or play. The thoughtful design preserves the rich heritage of the Air Jordan line while catering to younger sneaker enthusiasts. The Air Jordan 4 RM "Bred" is a perfect blend of classic and contemporary styles, making it a standout release for collectors and fans alike. Don't miss this drop—it’s destined to be a standout addition to any collection.

"Bred" Air Jordan 4 RM

Image via Nike

These sneakers feature a black and red outsole paired with a black midsole, including a Nike Air unit for extra comfort. Additionally, the uppers are crafted from leather and suede, combined with black overlays in mixed materials, offering a textured appearance. Black laces and a matching black tongue complete the streamlined color palette. The tongues showcase Jordan Brand logos, while the heels display "Nike Air" branding in red, providing a subtle yet bold contrast to the overall design.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “Bred” will be released in 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Fans are already buzzing with excitement about this drop. With its iconic colorway and fresh design, this release promises to be unforgettable. Plus, the GS-exclusive sizing makes it even more sought after by younger sneakerheads. Stay tuned for more updates as the release date approaches.

Image via Nike