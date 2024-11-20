Air Jordan 4 RM "Pine Green" Brings Fresh Energy

This pair matches it's AJ4 counterpart.

Official photos of the Air Jordan 4 RM "Pine Green" have surfaced, showcasing its clean and modern design. The sneaker features a crisp white base, offering a timeless and versatile look. Green accents on the upper add a vibrant pop of color, while grey suede elements provide a refined touch. Crafted from premium materials, the design ensures both durability and style. A gum rubber sole stands out as a key detail, delivering reliable traction and a vintage-inspired aesthetic that complements the contemporary color palette.

The blend of white, green, and grey, paired with the gum sole, makes this release both stylish and functional. The cushioned midsole enhances comfort and support, making it suitable for on-court performance or casual wear. A padded collar adds to the all-day wearability, rounding out the thoughtful design. This "Pine Green" colorway is generating buzz among sneaker fans, thanks to its bold yet balanced look. With its premium materials and standout features, this release promises to be a highlight in the Air Jordan lineup. The combination of fresh colors and retro-inspired details ensures it will leave a lasting impression.

"Pine Green" Air Jordan 4 RM

Image via Nike

These sneakers include a gum rubber outsole matched with a crisp white midsole featuring a Nike Air unit. The uppers are made from white mesh, accented by light gray and green suede panels. Additionally, white laces and a green tongue add to the cohesive design. Green Nike logos appear on the heels for a finishing touch. Keep in mind that this is only a mockup image as we await the official photos.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “Pine Green” will be released next spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. The fresh colorway and sole detail of unique gum are already drawing the attention of sneaker fans. This release is shaping up to be one of the standout drops of the season.

Image via Nike