New Images Give A Closer Look At Travis Scott's "Dark Mocha" Jordan Jumpman Jack

The global release date has been set, and it's very soon.

Travis Scott's Jordan Jumpman Jack is set to captivate fans with its striking "Dark Mocha" colorway. We now have an official release date. GOAT has dropped detailed photos, showcasing the sneaker’s sleek black base paired with rich brown overlays, further fueling anticipation. The design perfectly balances sophistication and bold style, blending classic Jordan aesthetics with modern performance features. With its premium materials and meticulous craftsmanship, this silhouette offers both comfort and standout appeal, whether on the court or in the streets.

Initially released last weekend at ComplexCon, the "Dark Mocha" has already created a buzz ahead of its wider release later this month. The reversed Swoosh brings a signature Travis Scott touch, while the black and brown tones give the shoe a distinctive, refined look. GOAT’s detailed photos highlight the attention to detail, from the stitching to the unique design elements. Travis Scott’s ongoing influence in sneaker culture is evident, with this release standing as another testament to his creativity. Dynamic, stylish, and rooted in bold design, the Jordan Jumpman Jack "Dark Mocha" is poised to be a highly sought-after addition to any collection as excitement builds for the larger launch.

"Dark Mocha" Jordan Jumpman Jack TR x Travis Scott

These sneakers include a sleek black rubber outsole combined with a plain black midsole. The uppers are constructed from black fabric, accented with polished brown leather overlays. A reversed black Swoosh, a hallmark of Travis Scott’s designs, adds a unique touch. Brown Jordan and Travis Scott branding can be seen on the tongue and heel, while a strap wraps across the base of the laces to finish off the look. Altogether, this sneaker is becoming one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack TR “Dark Mocha” will be released on November 26th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop.

