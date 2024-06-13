The Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" Will Return In 2025

The iconic release is back on the table.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” will be returning in the Spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" showcases a bold red and black colorway, celebrating Michael Jordan 's legendary performance in the 1997 NBA Finals. Also, made with high-quality leather, the sneaker features a sleek design with textured overlays. Further, the iconic Jumpman logo graces the heel, and a carbon fiber shank plate provides stability. The look is finished with a durable rubber outsole, offering excellent traction both on and off the court.

In 1997, during Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Michael Jordan cemented the legacy of the Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game." Battling flu-like symptoms, he led the Chicago Bulls to a crucial victory over the Utah Jazz, making the shoes he wore an enduring symbol of perseverance and greatness. Now, Jordan Brand will reintroduce this iconic colorway in 2025, celebrating its historical significance and connecting it with a new generation of fans. The upcoming 2025 version of the "Flu Game" Air Jordan 12 stays true to the original design.

