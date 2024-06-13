The Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" Will Return In 2025

In 1997, during Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Michael Jordan cemented the legacy of the Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game." Battling flu-like symptoms, he led the Chicago Bulls to a crucial victory over the Utah Jazz, making the shoes he wore an enduring symbol of perseverance and greatness. Now, Jordan Brand will reintroduce this iconic colorway in 2025, celebrating its historical significance and connecting it with a new generation of fans. The upcoming 2025 version of the "Flu Game" Air Jordan 12 stays true to the original design.
Featuring an updated shape that closely mirrors the classic pair, it will be presented in a special box adorned with the iconic "Nike Air" logo, evoking a sense of nostalgia for longtime collectors and enthusiasts. Originally, this release was postponed, with the Air Jordan 12 "Bloodline" taking its place. However, Jordan Brand has now confirmed that the "Flu Game" Jordan 12 will make its anticipated return in 2025. The "Bloodline" colorway will not be released, allowing the "Flu Game" to reclaim its spot and continue its legacy. This release promises to be a must-have for sneakerheads and basketball fans alike, honoring a defining moment in sports history.
"Flu Game" Air Jordan 12
The Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game" showcases a bold red and black colorway, celebrating Michael Jordan's legendary performance in the 1997 NBA Finals. Also, made with high-quality leather, the sneaker features a sleek design with textured overlays. Further, the iconic Jumpman logo graces the heel, and a carbon fiber shank plate provides stability. The look is finished with a durable rubber outsole, offering excellent traction both on and off the court.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game” will be returning in the Spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
